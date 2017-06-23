HYDERABAD: The Finance department officials are hopeful that the Centre would either exempt the Mission Bhagiratha and Irrigation sector from the purview of Goods and Services Tax (GST) or reduce the earlier tax rate of 5 per cent.

“The VAT was just 5 per cent on these sectors. However, in GST it is proposed to impose 18 per cent, which will have adverse affect on all states. Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao is likely to raise this issue with Prime Minister Narendra Modi personally in Delhi,” a senior official in Finance department said.

Imposition of 18 per cent GST on Mission Bhagiratha and Irrigation projects will impact the state government in two ways. Firstly, the government will lose its money to the Centre.

When VAT was in force, the state used to deduct the tax from the work contract agency and pay the remaining bill.

Once the GST is collected, 50 per cent amount would go to the Central government, thus the state will suffer. Secondly, the contracting agencies would bring pressure on the State to revise the estimates of works in view of higher tax slabs. It will burden the exchequer.

The state government is executing `25,000 crore worth irrigation works every year. GST of 18 per cent on Irrigation works alone would be `4,500 crore. The value of works of Mission Bhagiratha is `40,000 crore. “GST is applicable not only for work contracts but also pipelines and other materials used for these projects. As the higher tax rate of GST is a problem for all the states, the Centre may exempt government works from the purview of GST,” hoped an official.