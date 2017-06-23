SANGAREDDY: In yet another incident of alleged custodial death, a tribal youth, Jadhav Jaipal alias Jai Singh (30), died at the Zaheerabad police station in Sangareddy district on Thursday.

Jadhav was arrested in a two-wheeler theft case. On Wednesday night he fell ill and died later in a hospital. Locals suspect that he succumbed to ‘torture’ by the police. They allege that the police shifted the youth to Gandhi Hospital to make the death seem to have not occurred in custody.

They believe that Jadhav had died before he was taken to the hospital and, in order to avoid resistance from people, police arranged post-mortem at the hospital

According to sources, Zaheerabad police summoned Jadhav to the police station last Saturday in connection with the theft and was asked to come again on Monday. He had been locked up since Monday and at 9 pm on Wednesday he collapsed. Police shifted him to a private hospital in Zaheerabad but the doctors advised that he be shifted to Hyderabad as his condition was serious. He was then shifted to Gandhi Hospital but was declared ‘brought dead’.

Zaheerabad DSP Nallamalla Ravi said Jadhav had been jailed twice in the past for theft. He claimed that police called him to police station at 7.30 pm on Wednesday and recovered two motorcycles. During investigation Jadhav’s blood pressure shot up and he was immediately shifted to Balaji Hospital. The doctors advised that he be shifted to Hyderabad.

When asked about the allegations that Jadhav was arrested on Monday and died in police custody, the DSP asserted that he was arrested only on Wednesday. He fell ill at 8.40 pm and was taken to hospital immediately, he said.Zaheerabad police registered a case and are investigating, he added.

DSP refutes allegations

