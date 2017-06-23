NIZAMABAD: BJP has started criticising TRS leadership, who assured that when it comes to power a Dalit leader will be the Chief Minister of the state.

BJP national general secretary P Muralidhar Rao said that BJP is the only party which has chosen a Dalit community leader as Presidential candidate without making any statements.

Several government departments arranged Modi fest as part of Union government’s third anniversary celebrations and it will continue for three days on the premises of Rajiv Gandhi Auditorium. The BJP leader inaugurated the fest on Thursday.

Indirectly mentioning TRS leader’s previous statements on Dalit Chief Minister, Muralidhar said “People talked a lot about having a Dalit Chief Minister during Telangana movement but after the elections, another person took oath as Chief Minister of the state.”

He opined that BJP is the only political party which provides key posts to Dalit community in several offices across the country.