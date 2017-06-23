HYDERABAD: Following chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s decision to back the candidature of BJP-led NDA nominee for the President’s post, the Congress has said its allegation that the TRS has a tacit understanding with BJP has proved to be correct.

“We have been repeatedly telling that TRS and BJP are maintaining secret friendship. Our claim has been confirmed now. I want a clear answer from the CM why he is kowtowing to the BJP government at Centre which categorically stated that it won’t accept Telangana’s move to provide 12 pc reservation to Muslims,” TPCC vice-president Mallu Ravi said while speaking to reporters here on Thursday.

Ravi sought an explanation from the chief minister as to why the TRS is siding with the Narendra Modi government against the opposition parties’ candidate for the President’s post.

Ridiculing the claim being made by TRS leaders that PM Modi had proposed a Dalit leader, Ram Nath Kovind, for the highest office in the country as per the suggestion made by KCR, Ravi asked, “If it is really true, then why has KCR failed to make a Dalit the CM of the state as per his poll promise? Why has he not fulfilled his promise of distributing three-acre land to every Dalit family?”

Senior leader V Hanumantha Rao, Akula Lalitha and T Jagga Reddy asked the chief minister why the state was not asking the Centre to exempt agricultural implements and other products relating to farmers from GST.

Stating that levy of GST on tools used in agriculture would hurt the farmers who were already distressed, the Congress leaders said, “Farmers are in a pitiable condition in the state for want of remunerative price for their produce. If GST is imposed on agriculture, it will further push them into debt trap,” Rao said.

‘Ordinance on Jagir Lands an eyewash’

BJP state unit said the recent ordinance issued by TS government making some changes to RoR Act in order to protect Jagir and other lands, whose ownership is vested with the government, was nothing but a perfunctory measure aimed at hoodwinking people. “There are neither specific provisions to take back the government land encroached by private persons nor constructive measures to protect the government lands in this ordinance,” party leader Nallu Indrasena Reddy said on Thursday