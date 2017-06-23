HYDERABAD: Before scrapping the existing zonal system, the State government has decided to conduct widespread consultations with all the stakeholders and finalise the modalities of the same.

The TRS government wanted Chief Secretary SP Singh to conduct consultations for bringing in a two-tier system in place of the existing three-tier one in government jobs, which needs a fresh Presidential Order.

The recent Cabinet meeting decided to bring two-tier system in government employment. There will be no zonal posts. Only district and State cadre posts will exist.

For conducting the consultations with the stakeholders, Principal Secretary (General Administration Department - GAD Political) Adhar Sinha issued orders relating to it on Thursday.

Through the Constitution’s 32nd amendment Act, 1973, Article 371-D was inserted with respect to the State of Andhra Pradesh to provide opportunities and facilities for the people belonging to different parts of the State, in the matter of public employment and education.

Accordingly, the Andhra Pradesh Public Employment (Organisation of Local cadres and Regulation of Direct Recruitment) Order, 1975, also commonly known as “Presidential Order” was republished on October 20, 1975.

However, after Telangana achieved statehood, the number of districts was reorganised from the 10 to 31.

This issue of review of existing Presidential Order, 1975 has been discussed at various levels on several occasions with the officials concerned as well as the representatives of the employee unions. There has been an overwhelming consensus in all the above meetings that in the context of the new Telangana State, there is a felt need for two tier system consisting of District cadre, with 31 new districts as district units, and State cadre for the different categories of posts pertaining to the two distinct levels of administration. This system is proposed in place of the existing three tier system of District cadre, Zonal/Multi Zonal cadre and State cadre. Accordingly, the existing District, Zonal and State cadre posts would need to be reorganised from three tier system to the proposed two tier system.