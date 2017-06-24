HYDERABAD: Opposing BJP-led NDA’s decision to field Ram Nath Kovind as its candidate in the presidential poll, AIMIM supremo Asaduddin Owaisi on Friday sought an explanation from the NDA and its allies for choosing a man like Kovind, who had earlier described Muslims and Christians as aliens to India, to represent the country.

The Hyderabad MP, addressing a huge gathering at Mecca Masjid in the Old City on the occasion of last Friday (Jalsa Shab-E-Qadar) of Ramzan, attacked the Modi government by questioning the credentials of the NDA nominee for the country’s highest office.

“In 2010 Ram Nath Kovind said Muslims and Christians are alien to this nation. How can such a person be a nominee for the President’s post?” he asked.When AIMIM was contesting elections in Bihar, UP and Maharashtra in past, BJP and some ‘secular parties’ objected. “They asked, ‘What will happen to secularism?’ Now, with Kovind’s nomination, I ask them the same question. What will happen to secularism?” he said.

“Attempts are being made to frighten us. Why are we questioned about our loyalty even during a cricket match between India and Pakistan? India belongs to Muslims as much as it belongs to any other community,” he said.