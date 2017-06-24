Renuka, mother of Chinnari, looks into the borewell where her daughter accidentally fell down. | Express Photo Service

HYDERABAD: Experts from ONGC and NDRF, who are making efforts to rescue 14-month toddler Chingari from an abandoned bore well in Vikarabad district of Telangana stumbled upon water at 180 ft inside the bore well.

There were signs of the toddler in the pit but rescue workers could only see her hand in images captured by the cameras lowered into the pit.

Telangana transport minister P Mahender Reddy, who was supervising the rescue operations in the past 42 hours, told media the cameras found water at 180 ft and could not go deeper.

"We will pump out water from the bore well and it might take two hours for dewatering the pit," Mahender Reddy said adding that the bore well was 300 feet deep.

Meanwhile, earth movers are digging a pit parallel to the bore well even as ONGC experts are trying to rescue the toddler through other techniques.