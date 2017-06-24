Renuka, mother of Chinnari, looks into the borewell where her daughter accidentally fell down | Express PHOTO

HYDERABAD: Rescue operations by National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), experts from Singareni coal mines and others amid heavy rain and dust storm failed to bring any relief tor 14-month-old Chinnari, who accidentally fell into an open borewell in Chanuvelly village in Vikarabad.

Throughout Friday, officials experimented various techniques to bring Chinnari out of the pit. During the process, the girl is said to have slid further deep into the pit. While a parallel trench was dug along the borewell hole with the help of earth excavating machines, the girl slipped down further due to the vibrations caused by the digging work, Cyberabad police commissioner Sandeep Shandilya said, who has been supervising the rescue operation since Thursday night.

Rescue operation were also briefly affected due to rains, he said. Ambulances are kept on standby with a team of doctors and oxygen is being supplied into the borewell. The child of a farm labourer slipped into the borewell, located in an agricultural field at around 7:15 p.m. on Thursday while playing with her elder sister.

Unfortunately when the earth was being moved, the girl slipped further deep inside the pit and went out of sight. The NDRF officials have tried to locate the girl with a camera that can see 90 ft deep, could not spot the girl.

The earth moving machines have managed to reach a depth of about 40 feet by Friday night. Four JCBs, four big Hitachi earth mover, teams from Kerala, Mangalagiri, private personnel who have previous experience of saving children who fell in the borwells, were all making efforts to rescue the child.

The girl was visible till Friday afternoon, through the cameras sent inside by the rescue teams of fire department and the girl’s hands were visible.

The efforts of borewell robot procured from Kerala, though managed to pull the bore machine from the pit, it could not rescue the girl.

‘’The kid is not visible now...anyhow we will continue the rescue operation till we locate her,” the commissioner said.

Transport minister P Mahendar Reddy, who has been supervising the rescue operations since last night, said authorities from different departments were making all efforts to extricate the child.

The transport minister said that a criminal case would be booked against the land owner, who had kept the borewell open and promised action against him.