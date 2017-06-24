People celebrate after their town was included in the fresh list of Smart Cities by the Union Ministry of Urban Development on Friday | Express

KARIMNAGAR : karimnagar rejoiced at the Urban Development Ministry’s announcement that it had been included in the list of Smart Cities on Friday.

Among 30 cities in round 3, stage 2 competitions, Karimnagar occupied sixth place, Union Urban Development Minister M Venkaiah Naidu announced. In the previous list, Karimnagar didn’t make it as only Warangal qualified from the State.



Later, Urban Development Ministry proposed Hyderabad as a Smart City. However, Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao wrote to the Centre asking them to consider Karimnagar instead of Hyderabad.

Karimnagar Municipal Corporation of (KMC) submitted Smart City proposals with Detailed Project Report on March 3, 2017. KMC engaged Investment Information & Credit Rating Agency (ICRA) Consultancy and prepared the proposals which were presented to the High Power Steering Committee (HPSC) by the KMC Commissioner K Shashanka.



Karimnagar MP camped in New Delhi had tried to convince Venkaiah Naidu till he succeeded. Under this project, Centre will spend `500 crore for Karimnagar. Moreover, the state government will have to shell out another `500 crore in five years. As part of it for the first fiscal year ` 200 crore will be credited into KMC account right away. The funds are slated to improve infrastructure in the city.