HYDERABAD: Minutes after learning that her younger daughter Chinnari has fallen in an abandoned borewell, her mother Renuka rushed to the spot and sat there, refusing to move. She continued talking to her daughter while the rescue operation was in progress. Attempting to pacify the crying baby, Renuka and Yadagiri tried to give confidence to the girl telling that she would be rescued soon.



Thousands of people from the neighbouring villages had gathered at the spot since Thursday night in the hope that the little girl will be pulled out safely.

Despite officials and locals trying to pacify Renuka, she remained inconsolable. After learning that the girl had slipped deeper in the pit on Friday afternoon, Renuka became distraught.