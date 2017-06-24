KOTHAGUDEM: Demanding to revive dependent job scheme in Singareni collieries company on Friday, politicians and employees lay seige on the collector’s office and staged a dharna for sometime.

Before the dharna, a massive rally was taken out in the town. Party leaders Thammeneni Veerabhadram, SK Sabeer Pasha, Vanama Raghava, Prabhakar Reddy and Gopala Krishna alleged the state government, instead of solving the issue, it is trying to quell the protest with police action.

They demanded the government to stand on the given assurance that they would revive dependent job scheme. They also asked the State to lift section 144 to restore peace in the coal belt. They said believing state government assurance that they would revive dependent job scheme many eligible candidates applied for jobs and now the State is going back on its promise.

They demanded an end to arrests and fulfillment of earlier prmises. Later they submitted a memorandum to district collector Rajiv Gandhi Hanumanthu.

Worker hit by truck, dies

Peddapalli:An SCCL head worker died after a dumper truck hit him. The incident occurred under OCP-3 (coal mines) in Ramagundam on Friday. The deceased, Rajendra Prasad, worked in the first shift. Truck hit him from the rear killing him on the spot.

SCCL management shifted the body shifted to Godavarikhani area hospital. Learning about the incident, Union leaders, who were on strike, reached the hospital and staged a protest. Raji Reddy Centre of Indian Trade Unions leader alleged that the management was forcing labourers to work during the strike. Ramagundam cops have registered a case.