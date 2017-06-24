HYDERABAD: The borewell in which Chinnari fell in Chanuvelly village of Rangareddy district is said to be an illegal one. Ramireddy, owner of the poly house, where Chinnari had fallen into an open borewell, had installed the bore without any permission around two years ago. The poly house had received subsidy from the government.



During summer, Ramireddy covered the borewell by placing a stone on it and opened it after rains expecting that rain water would enter into it increasing water levels.

“Ramireddy installed the motor but it stopped at 40 feet, though the pit was much deeper. He then left the pit open. And on the second day, she fell in the pit,” said sources. The girl’s mother Renuka also told media that the borewell was closed for sometime and recently, the land owner installed a motor in it and left it abandoned.



More than 30k abandoned borewells in Chevella alone

The number of abandoned borewells, which have been claiming the lives of children, are said to be in several thousands. Chevella MP Konda Visweswar Reddy said that there are nearly 30,000 open abandoned borewells in his Constituency alone. “We have decided to supply 10,000 concrete lids to cover atleast some of the open borewells,” he said.



ONGC, L&T’s help sought

Chinnari’s mother Renuka, who was sitting beside the borewell during the rescue operations continued talking to her daughter, asking her to hold the rope that was sent inside to pull her out.

After learning that the girl slipped more deeper on Friday afternoon, Renuka became weaker. Speaking to media, she said “I just want my baby back. I want to see her out of the pit safely.”

Rangareddy collector Raghunandan Rao said two more cameras have been sent inside to identify her. She could not be spotted in the cameras till a depth of 80 feet.



“We sought help from ONGC (Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited) to provide equipment if they have any to get the girl back and L&T officials are also asked to help. The ONGC team will arrive tomorrow in the morning,” said the collector.

Rescue operations

Initially, the officials of state disaster response force tried to identify the girl by sending a camera fixed to a torch and attached iron rods They then opted the traditional way of earth moving and excavation of soil to make a hole parallel to the borewell to retrieve the girlThey stumbled upon boulders in the soil and dropped the moveLater, they dropped a rope inside expecting the girl to hold it so that she can be pulled out. Trying for about around eight hours till the arrival of NDRF teams from Mangalagiri, the rope method was halted



NDRF teams sent a borewell robot inside the pit to pick the girl who was stuck along with a motor at a depth of 40 feet. But, after three hours of efforts, the girl only slipped deeper and only the motor came up

With all techniques failing, officials again moved to the traditional way of excavation of earth beside the borewell using five JCBs and huge earth moving machines

Officials also planned to send two laser cameras to locate the girl, but the girl was not seen even at a depth of 100 feet