In this file photo, Finance minister Etela Rajender speaks at the awareness meet on GST in Hyderabad on Thursday (EPS| sayantan ghosh)

HYDERABAD: Releasing the Rs 271 crore towards interest amount on farm loans to the bankers, Finance minister Etela Rajender on Friday gave an earful to the bankers.

Be sympathetic to farmers and do not insist on interest on loan amount as the government has released the same, Rajender told the bankers. The state government released `271 crore towards the interest amount on farm loans to the bankers on Friday.

The Finance minister, along with agriculture minister Pocharam Srinivas Reddy, who participated in the State Level Bankers Committee (SLBC) meeting, even showed the copy of Government Order releasing the `271 crore to the bankers. “The interest amount is between the state government and bankers. Do not collect interest money from farmers,” Rajender said.

Taking objection to bankers chasing farmers for interest amounts, Rajender said, “As per the statistics of banks, normally non-performing assets (NPAs) will be 4 to 11 per cent. When the state government paid `17,000 crore farm loans, the bankers should express gratitude towards the state government. Even if you calculate a simple 7 per cent NPAs in `17,000 crore, it comes around `1,200 crore. We paid the full amount. Yet, you are insisting the farmers to pay the interest.”

Responding to this, SLBC president Hardayal Prasad assured Rajender that they would not insist payment of 4 per cent interest on farm loans waived by the state. He also said they would convene a steering committee meeting on extending subsidies to farming sector including starting the agro-based industries in rural areas.

Meanwhile, Srinivas Reddy said renewal of old loans and depositing farm loan waiver amounts into the farmers’ account was going on at a slow pace. Even the input subsidy of `701 crore given by the state was not deposited in accounts of farmers, Pocharam said.

‘All land records available online’

Special Chief Secretary BR Meena circulated the copies of recently promulgated Ordinance on RoR Act to all the bankers at the meeting. Meena said that all the land records were digitised and are available online. He advised the bankers to verify the records and issue crop loans.



‘Ensure cash for famrers’

Rajender wanted the bankers to talk to RBI and ensure sufficient cash is disbursed to farmers. “After demonetisation, TS got Rs 59,000 crore new currency notes. Of this, 94 per cent is J2,000 notes. In agriculture season ryots cannot pay labour charges and others through cheque. Ensure sufficient cash is available,” he said.