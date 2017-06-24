HYDERABAD: Paying the chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao back in his own coin, Congress has tried to rely on ‘Telangana sentiment’ to corner him with regard to his party’s stand on President polls. On a day when KCR attended the Presidential nomination papers filing event of the BJP-led NDA candidate Ram Nath Kovind in New Delhi, TPCC chief N Uttam Kumar Reddy, former Union minister S Jayapal Reddy and ex-minister Mohammed Ali Shabbir on Friday took objection to TRS’ decision to support him.

Speaking to reporters at Gandhi Bhavan on Friday, Uttam and Jaipal said the TRS should support UPA candidate Meira Kumar and not NDA nominee Ram Nath Kovind. Their argument was that Meira Kumar, the then Speaker of Lok Sabha, had ensured the passage of Telangana Bill in the House, by taking some unprecedented steps.

“Every citizen of Telangana will be indebted to Sonia Gandhi and Meira Kumar for their role in Telangana formation. Likewise, the TRS too should back Meira Kumar’s candidature as a thanksgiving gesture,” Uttam said.

Uttam further added: “NDA nominee Ram Nath Kovind comes from RSS background and in a diverse country like ours, it would not be appropriate for a person with narrow religious considerations to be the President.”