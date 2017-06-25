HYDERABAD: BJP MLA NVSS Prabhakar has urged the Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley to exempt essential commodities from the GST net in order to provide some succour to commoners.The BJP legislator called on the Union finance minister at North Block office in New Delhi on Saturday. During the meeting, Prabhakar appraised Jaitley of the growing apprehensions among the plebeian about the impact of proposed GST on essential commodities and necessary goods.Later, the BJP MLA requested the finance minister to provide some relaxations in GST for essential commodities.



Later, while addressing mediapersons, Prabhakar said, he had urged Jaitley to minimise the GST on agricultural implements, plastic furniture, medicines and other necessary items used by the common people.



“The Union finance minister patiently heard all my pleas and has promised me that he would take all possible steps to minimise GST on the goods used by commoners. The Union minister told me that GST will increase the GDP and reduce inflation in all fields,” the BJP MLA said and added that with this “one nation- one tax” policy, more MSMEs can be set up across the nation, providing employment to the job-seekers.