HYDERABAD: As part of its IT initiatives, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has started installing Automatic Vehicle Tracking System through GPS and GPRS, and a new GHMC website.



The civic body’s move aims at real time tracking of garbage vehicles, water tankers and also lifting of garbage bins for better management of solid waste.

The initiative was launched by MAUD minister KT Rama Rao on Saturday. For this, the civic body is getting 500 GPS and 4,300 GPRS devices of Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) tags, and 150 RFID Readers with external antenna. Of them 74 GPS devices have been installed on GHMC vehicles while GIS data collection for bins is in progress.



The corporation also launched a My GHMC mobile app on IOS. Users can avail the services provided by GHMC including issuing of birth and death certificates, payment of property tax and trade licenses, LRS application status details and lodging grievances.

Benefits of move

To improve per vehicle productivity and reduce non-compliance, optimisation of vehicles usage and route planning, monitoring of vehicle breakdown, centralised command control centre to monitor waste collection and transportation and efficient monitoring and management of waste bins.

Also helps in monitoring of transfer stations, processing centres for daily garbage inward and outward and eliminate human factor from entire cycle of SWM process starting from collection to disposal thereby reducing expenditure