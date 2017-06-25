HYDERABAD: In a new twist to the suicide of Kuknoorpally Sub Inspector P Prabhakar Reddy, who had faced allegations in the suspicious death of beautician Sirisha, the investigators reportedly felt that harassment by his higher-ups had contributed to his death.



A preliminary report on his suicide was recently submitted to Director General of Police (DGP) Anurag Sharma. Sources said that, in the report, the investigators mentioned that Reddy was harassed by his superiors. Later, his efforts to settle the differences between Sirisha and his friend Rajiv, were also questioned by the SI’s superiors.

In the report, officials reportedly stated that SI had threatened Sirisha, which later became an advantage for his superiors. “Soon after Sirisha’s death, the SI might have felt that he would be suspended from the service as his superiors knew about his involvement in Sirisha’s issue. This could also be a reason for the SI’s suicide,” a source said.

Following this, a DSP rank officer, who is investigating Reddy’s death case, altered the sections of the case to 306 IPC (abetment to suicide), indicating that the SI was forced to take his own life. Initially, his suicide was registered as suspicious death, under 174 Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC).

Court grants police custody of accused

Hyderabad: The court granted police custody of two accused for questioning in Sirisha’s death case. The court directed the Banjara Hills police, who are probing the death of beautician Sirisha, to take custody of accused Rajiv and Sravan on June 26 and 27.