HYDERABAD: Roads and Buildings minister Tummala Nageswara Rao directed officials concerned to complete all the buildings including police command control centre, MLAs quarters and Martyrs Memorial. “You should maintain the image of the Roads and Buildings department by completing the construction of these structures,” the minister told officials at a review meeting on Saturday.



The R&B department had earned bad repute in the combined AP, Nageswara Rao said and asked the officials to improve the image of the department by delivering quality work.

“The construction of all important structures have been given to R&B department in TRS rule. Improve the image of the department,” he said. He also assured that the 106 vacant AE posts in the department would be filled soon.