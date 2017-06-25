Surrogacy centres in the state have been subject to raids as illegal scams come to light.

HYDERABAD: Days after the High Court instructed the State government to look after the surrogate mothers in Sai Kiran Infertility Clinic, a team of doctors from Gandhi General Hospital visited the clinic and conducted tests on the surrogate mothers. The team of doctors checked the blood pressure, cardiac health and other conditions of the 48 surrogate mothers.



The doctors wanted to ascertain if the surrogate mothers suffered from any critical health condition. The team included a general physician, gynecologist, assistant professors. Health department were tight lipped about the report. “It is a confidential internal report,” said an official.

Soon after surrogate mothers were found at a Hospital in Banjara Hills, the general public and government officials have expressed apprehension that couples who commissioned surrogacy might not return to claim their baby.

However, it is learnt that commissioning couples have made it clear that they don’t want the surrogate mothers to be shifted from the hospital to a government hospital and that they will take their babies.



A commissioning parent has reportedly filed a petition. “Petition was filed by Dr Sunil Dutt requesting him to be made one of the respondents in PIL of Hyderabad High Court’s divisional bench. Intention is not to shift surrogate mothers from Sai Kiran Hospital,” K Devanath, the advocate of the hospital.



The bench which was dealing with a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) was taken up suo moto based on news reports. He said that one more petition was filed by surrogate mother, on Saturday and more petitions would be filed.

Heat is building up against Infertility Clinics in Hyderabad, Rangareddy and surrounding districts and it has affected their business

WCW officials guard Infertility clinic

TS Women and Child Welfare (WCW) department are guarding 87 mothers who are staying in apartments courtesy Dr Padmaja Surrogacy Centre in Bhongir town of Yadadri district.