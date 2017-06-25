HYDERABAD: As Eid Ul Fitr – the festival marking the end of the holy month of Ramzan – nears, Muslim families in Hyderabad are on a shopping spree.Not only are they buying clothes for themselves, the Muslim women are seen buying kilograms of grains and other food products. The practice is to donate a large quantity of the food products, be it grains, milk, khowa or dry fruits to the poor on Eid. “The idea is to make the donation reach the needy by the time “Eid ka chand” (crescent moon) will be sighted. Eid, it is the day of love and forgiveness and harmony,” said Taqi Maulana, president, South India Shia Ulema Council.



Old City remained flooded with customers till late night on Saturday. Huma, a local, said that since now the last jumma (Holy Friday) of Ramzan is over, people are relatively free. Everybody is in a rush to buy all the important ingredients which will go into preparing the Eid delicacies.

The most common delicacy prepared by any Muslim family is Sheer Khurma. Interestingly, breaking fast in Ramzan is all about meaty delicacies but sweets is of more importance on Eid, to begin the festival on a sweet note. An Old City shop that provides the best varieties of Sevaiyan is Miralam Mandi. Salim, who was restlessly attending to the customers flocking his late grand father’s 20-year-old shop for sevaiyan boasts of selling all varities of Sevaiyan.