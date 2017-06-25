HYDERABAD: Efforts of various agencies -- the ONGC, NDRF, police and even private persons -- to extricate the 14-month old Chinnari remained unsuccessful even on Saturday. Though no headway was made to reach the toddler, water seen at 160 feet in the borewell sent the rescue workers and the child’s parents into a tizzy.



With no sight of the girl since Friday afternoon, though high-end night vision cameras of ONGC, the officials on Saturday night acquired 3D cameras to send into the borewell to find out if the girl was stuck to any of the walls.



Teams of National Disaster Response Force, state fire services, police and revenue departments are on the job to retrieve the girl safely. The officials have even tried to pull the girl up using hook attached to iron rods, but in vain. The excavation of earth to make a parallel hole beside the borewell, however, continued on Saturday, with the earth moving equipment managing to dig around 60 feet, with rains hampering the work.



“We have acquired 3D cameras to send inside the pit to learn the exact condition. The cameras will provide a 360 degree view with which the rescue teams can proceed further,” said Chevella MP Konda Vishweshwar Reddy.



Transport minister P Mahender Reddy said “The girl was last seen on Friday evening, before the motor was pulled up from the borewell. On Saturday, the cameras could identify nothing, except some stains on the inner walls of the borewell. Though the water inside the pit was removed instantly with the help of machinery, no traces of the girl have been found. We are making all efforts to retrieve the girl and extending our support to the child’s parents.”



The Cyberabad police on Saturday booked a case under Section 336 of IPC (Act endangering life or personal safety of others) against the land owner Malla Reddy. Chevella inspector G Guruvaiah said “The operation will continue till the baby is taken out from the borewell. There is nothing like last attempt. The rescue operation will continue.” The state police have asked the police officials in the villages to see that all the abandoned borewells are closed with immediate effect to prevent such incidents in future.



Women pray for her safety

Seeking safe rescue of Chinnari, women in Wyra town of Khammam district on Saturday performed prayers. More than 20 women along performed puja to Mariyamma and prayed for safety of the girl.