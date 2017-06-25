KHAMMAM/HYDERABAD: With no response from the management of the Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) and dearth of support from the employees too, the workers unions of SCCL, which gave a call for strike demanding dependent jobs, on Saturday called off their nine-day strike. The Union leaders, however, said the strike was called off temporarily and they might also take other routes like approaching central labour commissioner and tribunal for getting their demands resolved.



Disclosing this to mediapersons on Saturday, union leaders D Seshaiah, K Veerabhadram, Vanga Venkat and others said the strike had been called off temporarily to give time to the management to resolve the issue.

“We have not withdrawn our strike notice but taken a temporary break. If the management fails to resolve our demand we would again go on strikee,” they warned.

They said considering organization benefits and employees financial problems they decided to call off the strike temporarily.

They also alleged that the labour commissioner did not take any measure to resolve the issue and the government instead of looking for the solution tried to foil the strike but the employees with commitment participated in strike.

They thanked political parties like CPM, CPI, TDP, Congress and BJP for their support. They said that an action plan would be prepared for future agitations if management failed to implement dependent job scheme.

Meanwhile, the SCCL management welcomed the decision of the unions to call off their strike and also thanked those employees, who defied the strike, and worked for the SCCL to meet its targets.

HC to hear PIL on plight of coal miners

Hyderabad: A division bench of the Hyderabad High Court will on Tuesday, will hear a PIL case based on a letter written by 'A social body for mining workers', an NGO from Godavarikhani in Karimnagar district. The NGO brought told the court, the substandard boots supplied by traders and the alleged silence of Singareni Collieries management, adding that that boots were below standards of ISI, Singareni company and the Bureau of Indian Standards.