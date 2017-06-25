SIDDIPET: Sharpening his attack on the state government, Telangana Joint Action Committee (TJAC) chairman M Kodandaram alleged that the state government had failed on all fronts.“This government is unable to live up to the expectations of people. It has disappointed every section of society, be it farmers, unemployed youth, students, artisans or women with its disastrous policies.

The ruling establishment should explain people why is it unable to implement policies in accordance with the objectives of the Telangana movement,” Kodandaram thundered, while addressing a massive public meeting at Siddipet, the native place of chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, on Saturday evening.



During the meeting organised on the occasion of the winding up of the first phase of Telangana Martyrs’ Inspiration Yatra (Amarula Sphoorti Yatra) undertaken by the TJAC, the former professor strongly criticised the state government attitude and alleged that the government was not taking any steps to fulfil the aspirations of Telangana Martyrs.



“The very objectives of the Statehood movement was to get irrigation water, more funds and creation of more jobs in the State. Several youngsters laid down their lives to achieve statehood to Telangana. But, the government has so for not taken any concrete steps to achieve the objectives of the Telangana agitation,” Kodandaram attacked.



He asked the government to explain the people why it was unable to fill even 20,000 vacant posts in government departments in the last three years. “The officials have been saying that more than 2 lakh posts are vacant in various departments. But, this government has not filled at least 20,000 vacancies,” he criticised.



According to the TJAC chairman, even though the state government has been launching several new schemes, the same are not implemented at grassroots level.He strongly opposed land acquisition policy of the state government and demand that government acquire the lands from farmers for various projects in accordance with the provisions of the 2013 Land Acquisition Act.Mentioning about the police officers suicides in Siddipet district, Kodandaram said police officials are under work pressure. To prevent suicides, government should bring comprehensive policy, he suggested.

TJAC leader Professor Purushotham several others spoke on the occasion.