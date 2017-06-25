HYDERABAD: Nine TRS corporators and six MIM corporators were declared elected unopposed for the 15-member standing committee of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) Council.

A Saraswathi of TRS, who filed her nomination last month withdrew her papers making the polls unanimous.



The nine TRS corporators who were elected unopposed are Bangari Prakash, ES Raj Jitendernath, Parmeshwari Singh, Vijayalakshmi R Gadwal, Sama Swapna, V Srinivas Reddy, Koppula Vittal Reddy, M Narasimha Reddy and Jagadeeshwar.



MIM corporators who were elected include M Majid Hussain, M Rajender Yadav, F Samad Bin Ahmed, Ayesha Jahan Naseem, M Muzaffar Hussain and Mirza Riyaz Ul Hasan Effendi.



The term of the standing committee is one year. Presently, of the 150 member in the GHMC council, TRS has 99 members and MIM has 44. The standing committee is the policy making body headed by Mayor, whose approval is required for any proposal with a fund requirement more than `2 crore.