HYDERABAD: As many as 1,437 applications from civil society have been received for nomination of 1,347 area sabha representatives to 146 of the 150 wards of Greater Hyderabad.

For about 10 wards, no applications were received and for a few wards the response was lukewarm and for some it was heavy. Of the 1,437 applicants, 1,034 are men and 403 are women.

The eighth special meeting of the corporation will be held on July 3 for constitution of area sabhas.For the remaining four wards – Khairatabad, Vengal Rao Nagar, Miyapur and Mylardevpally – constitution of area sabhas has been put on hold as they do not have ward committees.

Only after a ward committee is in place can the area sabha can be constituted. GHMC officials told Express there are no applications from 10 wards – Chilkanagar, Musheerabad, Bholakpur, Tarnaka, Gandhinagar, Addagutta, Mettuguda, Seethafalmandi, Basnsilapet and Monda Market.

Basing on population, each ward can have 8 to 10 area sabha representatives. Area sabhas, consisting of electors in that area, have to be constituted in all the wards within three months of the constitution of a ward committee, that is July 3. The 150 GHMC wards have been divided into 1,347 areas basing on the population of the ward at the rate 5,000 population for each area. Natural boundaries and geographical contiguity of the area was observed in the division of a ward into areas.

The existing polling booths in the ward have been tagged to the areas. The applications were received in four categories – 327 from registered resident welfare association (RWA), 153 from slum federation, 957 from members of a registered association, institution, institute, body or organisation, NGOs, Mahila Mandali or trade union, chamber of commerce, medical council in the area.No applications were received from registered taxpayers association or ratepayers association in the area concerned. The applicants for area sabha representative position should be registered as voters of the ward and the area concerned. The term of ASR will be co-terminus with that of the corporation.

The deputy municipal commissioners had scrutinised the applications received from the members of the civil society last week and communicated the list of eligible applicants to the head office for placing a consolidated list of eligible applicants before the corporation for nomination as ASRs.

After the nomination, proceedings will be initiated indicating the names of persons nominated by the corporation as ASRs.

Deadline approaching

150 wards in Greater Hyderabad

Based on population, each ward can have 8 to 10 area sabha representatives

Areas Sabhas have to be constituted in all ward by July 3