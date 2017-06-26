HYDERABAD: The Federation of Telangana and AP Chambers of Commerce and Industry on Sunday awarded 21 companies for excellence. Major industry players Hindustan Aeronautics, Mahindra and Mahindra and Heritage Foods were among those which bagged the awards. Norman Cerglass Technics won the award for product innovation and contribution to indigenous defence industry.

Among MSME, Sensation Core Medical Instrumentation from Medak won the award.