Participants at the 5K run organised by the Telengana Youth Congress at Necklace Road on Sunday | Sathya Keerthi

HYDERABAD: Former prime minister Indira Gandhi, considered as Iron Lady by many political veterans, was remembered by not only the Congress leaders, but also BJP seniors here on Sunday. The two parties – Congress and BJP – organised two competitive programmes here recalling the acts of Indira Gandhi in different forms.

The TPCC leadership organised ‘Run for Indira’ on Necklace Road with a message that strong leaders like Indira Gandhi are required for the nation in today’s political scenario.

During the programme, organised on the occasion of birth centenary of the Iron Lady, TPCC chief N Uttam Kumar Reddy, Leader of the Opposition K Jana Reddy, Uttar Pradesh PCC president Raj Babbar and other leaders of the Congress participated.

The Run was held in categories of 2 km, 5 km and 10 km and cash prizes of Rs 2 lakh were given to the top three runners in all the three categories. Uttam himself participated in the run along with other senior leaders.

Speaking on the occasion, Raj Babbar said Indira Gandhi was the iron lady who had worked hard for strengthening the country in all fields.

On the other hand, BJP state leadership also organised a programme under the name ‘Black Day of Emergency’ at Mydam Anjaiah Function Hall at Kacheguda on Sunday. Union ministers M Venkaiah Naidu, Prakash Javadekar and Bandaru Dattatreya, BJP state chief K Laxman and party MLC N Ramachandra Rao were present.

During the programme, organised to mark the 42nd anniversary of imposition of Emergency in the country, Venkaiah Naidu, who was imprisoned along with several other leaders during emergency days, described it as one of the darkest periods of Indian history.

“I was an ABVP activist back then. Like all other leaders, I too was jailed. This anniversary is an occasion for all of us to rededicate ourselves to strengthen our democracy,” he said.

“The intervening night between June 25 and 26, 1975 saw midnight knocks and arbitrary arrests of almost the entire opposition leadership. Destruction of personal liberty on such scale had not been seen since the British left India,” he said.

He added that no one could not forget June 25 and June 26 of 1975 when Indira Gandhi had turned the entire nation into a jail ‘for the lust of power 42 years ago.”

According to Venkaiah, Javadekar and Bandaru Dattatreya, Maintenance of Internal Security Act, 1971 was widely misused to arrest opposition leaders, student leaders and social activists.

“The 44th Constitution Amendment brought in by Janata government in 1978 made the recurrence of Emergency impossible,” the trio added.