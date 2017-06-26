HYDERABAD: After launching a massive sheep distribution scheme, aimed at providing 1.5 lakh crore sheep to 7.6 lakh Yadavas across the state at a cost of `4,000 crore, the state government has now turned its focus on other weaker sections of people who depend on hereditary professions. The government will launch distribution of washing machines and iron boxes to washermen, and also various schemes to extend financial assistance to Nayi Brahmins for setting up modern salons in the state.

“With a view to modernising traditional occupations, we decided to provide washing machines, driers and iron-boxes to washermen. For the welfare of washermen and Nayi Brahmins, a fund of `500 crore was earmarked in the state budget. All these schemes will be launched by chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao in July,” finance minister E Rajender told reporters here on Sunday.

The minister said the government would soon provide modern tools to people belonging to Viswakarma community, artisans, tailors and toddy-tappers in a bid to revive rural economy.

“Our government is committed to reviving rural economy by providing more financial resources to those who depend on hereditary profession. After launching specific schemes for Yadavas, we are working on introducing similar schemes for some other sections who depend on traditional professions,” Rajender said.

Earlier in the day, Rajender and BC welfare minister Jogu Ramanna held two separate meetings with leaders of washermen and Nayi Brahmin communities respectively. During the meeting, both the ministers asked the respective community leaders to constitute a 10-member committee in each caste to select the genuine beneficiaries to avail the proposed schemes.

The two ministers also gathered the views of representatives of the two caste associations on the problems being faced by Rajakas and Nayi Brahmins.