Signboards erected at TSHB land instructing people not to consume alcohol in open after Express carried a story on the same | Express photo

HYDERABAD: After Telangana Housing Board addressed the issue of public nuisance caused by people boozing in the open air at Green Hills Road, Moosapet here, the police initiated strict action by barricading the entry point leading into the ground.

The issue was raised in an article published in one of these columns on June 19 with the heading, 'Land belonging to Telangana Housing Board is playground at dawn but open bar at dusk'.

Banners and signboards were erected at the open ground asking people to refrain from boozing in the open ground as it would be a punishable offense to consume alcohol at public places.



Though the strict vigil by the police reduced the number of boozers, the issue needs a complete solution as few people are still continuing drinking in the open. “Drinking in public will invite a fine up to `5,000 and if it still continues, then the license of the wine shop will be cancelled,” said N Bujanga Rao, ACP, Kukatpally division.