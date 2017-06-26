HYDERABAD: The issue of a detention order given by the police authority concerned will not sustain in the court of law if there is no mention in such order whether the detenu has applied for bail and that there is reasonable possibility of release of such person on bail in the near future.

In the absence of recording of the said aspects by the detaining authority, a division bench of the Hyderabad High Court has set aside the impugned detention order issued against a detenu who was in judicial custody in connection with seven criminal cases.

As for the case, an alleged notorious criminal was detained by an order issued by the district SP concerned. The grounds of detention referred to as many as seven criminal cases. Aggrieved by the same, the mother of the detenu moved the High Court, seeking the release of her son from jail.

Her counsel submitted that neither the fact of filing a charge sheet was mentioned in the detention order nor material relating thereto was supplied to the detenu. Besides, the detaining authority has not recorded his awareness about the fact of subsisting judicial custody of the detenu and also apprehension that there is a likelihood of him being released on bail.

After hearing the case and perusing the material on record and various court judgments, the bench of Justice C V Nagarjuna Reddy and Justice M S K Jaiswal found that the respondent authority did not mention in the detention order as to either the detenu applied for bail or that there is a likelihood of his release on bail. Further, the grounds of detention stated in the impugned order are in direct conflict with the statement contained in all the seven grounds that the detenu is under judicial custody in connection with the said seven cases.

“This shows a complete non-application of mind on the part of the authority while passing the impugned detention order. The detention order in respect of a person who was already in custody does not indicate that the detenu was likely to be released on bail, the order would be vitiated”, the bench noted.

Referring to the SC order in the case of Union of India vs Paul Manickan and another, the bench said that the apex court had held that there was no need of preventive detention when the detenu was already in custody and that the detaining authority must show his awareness to the fact of subsisting custody of the detenu and take that factor into account while making the order.

In the present case, the detaining authority has failed to advert to the aspect as to whether any bail application has been moved by the detenu and that there is a likelihood of his release on bail. In the absence of recording of the satisfaction of the detaining authority on these aspects, the impugned detention cannot be sustained, the bench said and allowed the petition by setting aside the detention order.