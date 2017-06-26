BHADRACHALAM: Sri Sita Ramachandra Swamy devastanam executive officer Prabhakar Srinivas issued notices to seven priests working in the main temple to attend inquiry about taking photographs of main deities in the main temple through cell phone.

Temple authorities noticed that pictures of main deities of Lord Rama, Goddess Sita Devi and Lord Laxmana have been posted on WhatsApp and on other social media platforms. Temple EO Prabhakar Srinivas took it seriously and issued notice to seven priests who are suspected to be involved. Taking photographs of main deities in the main temple is prohibited. Devotees are demanding severe action against the accused.

Temple officials verified the photographs posted on social media as to find out whether they are original or duplicate.