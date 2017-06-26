HYDERABAD:Congress veteran V Hanumantha Rao has challenged AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi to sever his ties with the TRS, which is backing BJP-led NDA’s candidate Ram Nath Kovind for President’s office.

“The other day, Asad was opposing NDA’s decision to field Ram Nath Kovind as its candidate in the Presidential election. The Hyderabad MP’s objection is that Kovind had earlier described Muslims and Christians as aliens to India. If Asad is really against NDA’s move, he should immediately back UPA candidate Meira Kumar for the top post,” the Congress leader demanded.

Addressing mediapersons here on Sunday, Rao alleged that AIMIM was, on the one hand, maintaining close relationship with the TRS which is supporting the NDA nominee and, on the other, trying to hoodwink Muslims, claiming that it was opposed to Kovind’s candidature.