WARANGAL: Though there is no news about when Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao would be laying foundation for the proposed integrated textile park in Geesgonda mandal of the district, officials have started the exercise to woo investors for mega park.

District officials are interacting with the members of Warangal Chamber of Commerce on the proposed textile park and explaining them the advantage of setting up units in the textile park. District administration had assured all kind of support to mill owners setting up their units in the textile park.

The officials are assuring to provide all the necessary permissions in the shortest possible time to the investors. They are also assuring to develop infrastructure around the surrounding villages to facilitate better connectivity to the park.

Director of handlooms and textiles Shailaja Ramaiyer, during her visit to the city held discussions with textile industries representatives and assured them that they would be provided incentives to develop their units in the park. Even industries minister KT Rama Rao is promoting textile park during his visit to different parts of the country.

The state government would be providing various kinds of incentives to all the units coming up in the mega textile park. “State government is coming up with a new textile policy soon. We would provide special incentives to those setting up their units in textile park in the textile policy. We would be providing capital and power incentives and many other benefits,” a senior official said.

Textile association members are demanding the government to provide incentives for at least nine years so that they could sustain.

According to officials, the state government’s vision is to have a ‘fibre to fabric (end-to-end)’ facility in the textile park. Every thing right from spinning, dying to processing to finished goods facilities would be made available in the mega park.

While textile parks in different parts of the country like Solapur, Tirupur and Surat are engaged in manufacturing specific categories of garments, the park in Warangal will cover all segments.

The state government has plans to connect all the spinning units both handlooms and powerlooms to the textile park

Telangana produces 60 lakh bales of cotton, but the consumption by the local mills is just around 10 lakh bales. The surplus is offloaded in States such as Tamil Nadu and other neigbouring states.

Fact files

The park is coming up on 2,000 acres

Around 1,200 acres have been earmarked in the first phase of development

Telangana produces 60 lakh bales of cotton

Consumption by local mills around 10 lakh bales

About 10 lakh bales produced in erstwhile Warangal alone

33 spinning mills operating in Telangana with 20 lakh spindler capacity

F100 crore released for acquiring land for the textile cluster

PSG and Department of Handlooms and Textiles and Apparel Export Parks had inked an agreement, with the former undertaking to provide technical assistance in skill development and training and R&D support for technological upgradation