HYDERABAD: Days after a toddler died after falling into an uncovered borewell in the state, a three-year-old boy in Hyderabad died after reportedly falling into a water sump at his house in LB Nagar on Monday.

Police said B Varshith, the son of Nagaraju and Vani, was playing on the veranda in the ground floor of the house. After Nagaraju left for work at 8am, Vani got busy with household work while the child was playing on the veranda.

After half an hour Vani realised that her son was missing and started looking for him. She alerted her neighbours who joined the search. She also informed Nagaraju who rushed home. However, LB Nagar inspector P Kasi Reddy said a neighbour noticed Varshith’s body floating in the water sump on the ground floor of the house.