HYDERABAD: Taking a cue from their Andhra Pradesh counterparts, who had a week ago complained about Visakhapatnam land scam to Union home minister Rajnath Singh and sought a CBI probe into it, Telangana Congress leaders too have decided to call on Rajnath to lodge a similar complaint over the Miyapur land scam in the city.A delegation of party leaders led by TPCC chief N Uttam Kumar Reddy will leave for Delhi on Tuesday in this regard.



All the TS Congress leaders on Wednesday will attend the nomination filing by Congress-led UPA candidate Meira Kumar for presidential election.“UPA presidential candidate Meira Kumar will file her nomination papers at 11 am on Wednesday. The former Lok Sabha speaker will be accompanied by AICC president Sonia Gandhi. TPCC seniors, Telangana Congress MPs and MLAs will attend this event,” Uttam said.



After that, the TPCC delegation led by Uttam and Leader of the Opposition K Jana Reddy, will call on Rajnath Singh to complain about the Miyapur land scam and state government’s alleged failures.

Sources said the TPCC leadership was making efforts to take leaders belonging to other opposition parties like TDP, BJP and Left, along with the Congress delegation, to the Union home minister to complain about the land scam.



After coming back, the TPCC leadership will hold a party coordination committee meeting at Suryapet on June 29 to chalk out future course of action plan on how to take up agitational programmes against alleged failures of state government.