HYDERABAD: It is the goods and services tax (GST) effect: the common man’s entertainment will now cost more. According to film trade sources, all theatres across the state have been given permission to hike the rates of movie tickets in accordance with the GST. The Telangana government issued orders to this effect discreetly on June 23.



The maximum rate of a balcony ticket in a single-screen theatre will be `120 once GST is introduced. In rural areas, the highest priced ticket will be `80.

At present, there is a 15 per cent entertainment tax (ET) on movie tickets, levied by the state government. Once GST comes into effect, the ET will be replaced by an 18 per cent GST. As the rate of tax on movie tickets is higher under the GST structure, cinema theatres are permitted to hike rates.