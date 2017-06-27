HYDERABAD: A public interest litigation petition was filed in the Hyderabad High Court seeking implementation of 25 percent quota for free education up to Class VIII as laid down in the Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education Act, 2009, in both Andhra Pradesh and Telangana states.

Petitioner T Yogesh, a law student from Visakhapatnam district, submitted that at least 25 percent reservation should be provided for children belonging to Economically Weaker Sections (EWSs) in all the un-aided schools in accordance with the provisions prescribed under the RTE Act 2009.

However, the two states have recorded zero percent EWS quota particularly in private schools, thus depriving the rights guaranteed to the poor children under the Constitution. As for the enrolment for academic year 2016-17, the total number of students belonging to weaker sections and disadvantaged groups from pre-primary to Class VIII who needs to be given seat under the said quota in private schools stands at about 14 lakh, he pointed out.

The petitioner sought the court to issue directions to the respondent authorities of both the states to inform about the steps they have taken ensuring free and compulsory education to the children aged up to 14 years. He named the commissioners of school education of both AP and Telangana as respondents.