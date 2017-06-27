HYDERABAD: TDP TS unit leaders have decided to organise meetings with the families of party’s second-rung leaders in all constituencies across the state in order to create a sense of belonging among the party leaders and cadres.As the ruling TRS is gradually making inroads into the TDP in all Assembly segments in the state, yellow party leaders have resolved to organise frequent meetings with not only party leaders but also with the families of these leaders in each Assembly constituency in order to strengthen the bonding between the party and the leaders.



They have decided to implement this strategy in a bid to revive the party, which is being deserted by second-rung leaders and workers following aggressive moves by the ruling party.

According to sources, party TS unit president L Ramana, working president A Revanth Reddy, politburo member Ravula Chandrasekhar Reddy and other senior leaders will attend these meetings.

Party supremo and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu had a detailed interaction with the TDP TS unit leaders at his residence here on Monday.



During his interaction, first one in the recent past in Hyderabad, Naidu asked the leaders to organise these ‘affectionate meetings with the second-rung leaders and their families’ at grassroots level in order to cement their relationship with the party.



As per the suggestions given by Naidu, party leaders also decided to hold extensive tours across the state to instil confidence among party workers, who have doubts about the party’s future in Telangana.

According to TDP leader Ravula Chandrasekhar Reddy, Naidu appreciated the efforts of the party’s Telangana unit in exposing the failures of the TRS government during the meeting.