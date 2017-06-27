ADILABAD : With movement of tiger noticed in Narnoor and Gadiguda mandals, farmers, cattle grazers and labourers were scared to go to their fields in the region. In Pipri Ghat area, a cattle grazer P Thukaram saw a tiger and informed Jhari villagers on Sunday.

The villagers immediately took back their cattle safely from the forest area to Jhari village. After hearing about tiger movement, forest range officer A Aruna, forest section officer K Ghulab and special wildlife team visited Pipri forest area and inspected the footprints.

The forest officials told farmers that there was no need to worry and that CCTVs would be set up to trace the movements of tigers. A compensation of `25,000 was given to each farmer who lost his cow and `15,000 to each who lost a lamb.