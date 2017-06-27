SIDDIPET : State Irrigation, Legislative Affairs and Marketing minister T Harish Rao has demanded Union government to withdraw GST on fertiliser and take steps resolve the cash shortage problem in the banks.Minister inaugurated the newly constructed District Cooperative Bank building in Siddipet town on Monday.

Addressed a meeting in which farmers participated, minister Rao said that in several rounds of GST meetings, the state government has maintained its stand on withdrawing GST on fertilisers but the Ministry of Finance did not take a positive decision.He said that farmers are facing serious problems across the country and now the governments has imposed additional burden on them. “After considering all these issues the Union government should withdraw GST on fertilisers,” he demanded.

Expressing displeasure on the cash shortage in all banks across TS, he said that the farmers unable to get cash to start agriculture activities.He demanded Union government to immediately provide `6,000 crore to state in this regard and that Union ministers like M Venkaiah Naidu and B Dattatreya should use their power to bring the cash to the state.

“The police used canes (lathis) to control the farmer’s agitations at banks in Madhya Pradesh and also in farmers agitations going on in Karnataka and Tamila Nadu. Union government should not do the same in Telangana,” he said. He demanded Centre to declare Minimum Support Price to chilli and turmeric crops.