MAHBUBNAGAR : The government hospitals in erstwhile Mahbubnagar district are suffering from severe shortage of anesthetists which causes problems while carrying out emergency surgeries.

The doctors are unable to conduct the emergency surgeries due to shortage of anesthetists. “Even a minor surgery requires the administration of sedatives and with lack of anesthetists, we are not in a position to perform surgeries even as we have senior surgeons,” an official said.



The callous attitude of the state government in filling up the vacancies of anesthetists has turned out to be the biggest bottleneck in government hospitals. Ironically, the medical, health and family welfare minister Dr C Laxma Reddy hails from the same district.

When Express made inquiries into the situation of hospitals in the district, it came to light that the authorities of Kollapur area hospital of Nagarkurnool district did not conduct even a single surgery since the last one year due to the absence of the anesthetist.

A woman from Pentavelli mandal of the district went to Kollapur area hospital for treatment two months back. However, hospital staff asked her to visit Nagarkurnool district hospital for the delivery as they did not have any anesthetist. Another woman from Lingala mandal experienced a similar experience at Achampeta area hospital. “Aurthorities of Achampeta area hospital told me that they did not have any facility including Anesthetists to perform the C-section surgery.”

‘Will soon fill the posts’

When asked about situation in hosptials, Health minister Laxma Reddy told Express, “We asked collectors of all districts to appoint Anesthetist doctors on an urgent basis. We will soon fill up all the vacant doctors posts.”