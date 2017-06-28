NAGARKURNOOL : On Tuesday when Telangana IT minister K T Rama Rao took to social media to highlight what he called the ‘changing face of health care’ in the state by tweeting pictures of two area hospitals in Hyderabad which got a makeover, the reality of healthcare in the state was brought to the fore in Nagarkurnool district where pregnant women staged a dharna in front of the district hospital. The reason for the protest was that they had been told to go to the Mahbubnagar district hospital for their deliveries.



The Nagarkurnool district hospital has no gynaecologists and a shortage of anesthetists. Nagarkurnool is part of the erstwhile Mahbubnagar district from where the state’s health minister Dr C Laxma Reddy hails.

The women alleged that they were forced to make the rounds of the hospital for treatment and then were sent to Mahbubnagar district hospital for delivery.

The protesting pregnant women meeting

with hospital officials in Nagarkurnool

on Tuesday | Express

They also complained that they were unable to get the newly launched KCR kits as they had to go to private hospitals for deliveries. An official admitted that while the KCR Kits were drawing pregnant woman to government hospitals, the lack of staff was preventing them from delivering their babies at those hospitals.

Police rushed to the spot and convinced them to talk to hospital superintendent Dr Malathi. The women withdrew the protest only after the superintendent promised that they would be treated at the hospital itself.

Dr Malathi told Express the hospital lacked a gynaecologist and anesthetist. The hospital requires five gynaecologists and two anesthetists. “We have hired two PG medical doctors to provide treatment for pregnant women,’’ she said. Both had taken leave on Tuesday. “We will bring doctors from Mahbubnagar district hospital and treat patients,” she said

Area hospitals refurbished in Hyderabad

IT minister KTR on Tuesday tweeted photos of the refurbished King Koti and Malakpet hospitals as examples of the ‘changing face of healthcare in the state’.