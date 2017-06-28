HYDERABAD: Chevella police on Tuesday arrested Malla Reddy, owner of the land on which the 14-month-old baby girl Chinnari died after falling into an abandoned borewell at Chanuvelly village in Chevella mandal.



Malla Reddy, son of Ram Reddy, was taking care of agriculture land at Ekkareddyguda in Chanuvelly village. On June 22, Chinnari, daughter of Yadagiri and Renuka, fell into the open borewell on the field. Chinnari died in the borewell despite rescue efforts that went on for 55 hours. Chevella police booked a case against Malla Reddy for causing death due to negligence. He was arrested on Tuesday and produced in a court. He has been lodged at Chanchalguda central prison.