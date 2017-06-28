HYDERABAD: After opposing the proposed Mallanna Sagar project on the charge of forcible acquisition of land from the submergence villages, the Telangana Political Joint Action Committee on Tuesday demanded that the government reconsider constructing a reservoir to store 50 tmcft of water at a site adjacent to one of the highest lineament areas in the entire south India.

TJAC chairman M Kodandaram, who reviewed his recent four-day Amarula Sphoorty Yatra covering a distance of 675 km in the erstwhile Medak district, said that TJAC’s study found that the project was proposed at a site adjacent to a massive lineament.“The lineament is passing thorough several kilometres parallel to the proposed Mallanna Sagar project,” he said, adding that if cracks reappeared, there was every possibility of the district turning into a seismic active zone.

“If any disaster happens, the lives of more than five lakh people will be at stake,” he warned. Kodandaram said they had already submitted their study report to the government. “Why is the government not considering our study and reconsidering its decision? They are going ahead with the project only with an eye on commissions from contractors,” he alleged and demanded that the government constitute a committee of experts to study TJAC’s findings.



“Till the experts committee constituted by the government submits its report, the government should call a halt to the land acquisition process too,” he said and also demanded that the Mallanna Sagar project be downsized to a storage capacity of 5 tmcft of water. Kodandaram lashed out at the government, saying that all the schemes announced by it were visible only on paper.

“During our yatra, we found that there was a huge gap between the government and the people. Apart from various irregularities, it was also found that the government is misuing police and other official machinery for its misdeeds and also harassing honest officials. Some officials, who are harassed, are even resorting to suicides,” he said in an indirect reference to the suicide of Kukunoorpally sub-inspector of police.

Issues TJAC came across during four-day tour

Unemployment problem has increased

Banks are yet to receive fourth instalment of crop loan waiver amount

No basic facilities in government education institutions

Forcible acquisition of land for NIMZ, Zaheerabad

Corruption in government offices

Large scale irregularities in Mission Kakatiya