HYDERABAD: With the dumping of garbage into nalas continuing unabated in the city of Hyderabad, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has decided to turn to the citizens to help tackle the problem — for a salary, too!This is because when the garbage is dumped in open nalas it obstructs the flow of water during rains. This in turn results in flooding and waterlogging in parts of the city. Therefore, the GHMC plans to select and designate citizens of the city as Community Resource Persons (CRPs) and position them at nalas prone to obstruction.



For their pains, the GHMC will pay these citizens `10,000 a month, alongside other incentives. The GHMC aims to have one CRP for every 600 households. Wherever domestic garbage is being dumped, these CRPs will be positioned. They are expected to enlighten the residents on how to segregate the waste and urge them to give it to swachh auto tippers or tricycle garbage collectors instead of dumping it on roadsides or in open nalas.



The list of nalas prone to being obstructed by dumped garbage was submitted to all the Zonal Commissioners and Deputy Municipal Commissioners (DMCs) through deputy project officers by Urban Community Development (UCD) wing. The places and areas in which the CRPs will be stationed will be decided by Wednesday.