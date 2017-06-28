WARANGAL: SIX passengers traveling in a general compartment of Lucknow bound Yeshvantpur-Lucknow Express were relieved of their belongings by a co-passenger who offered them drug-laced soft drinks on Monday late night.

The six persons are undergoing treatment at MGM Hospital in Warangal. According to railway police, one of the victims, Sushil Jaswant, had regained consciousness and told them that the six had boarded the train from Yeshvantpur in Karnataka. A co-passenger befriended them and offered soft drinks. After consuming them, they lost consciousness.



The incident came to light when co-passengers noticed that the six had not woken up since Monday. Passengers informed railway authorities at Secunderabad but by the time they acted, the train left.

Kazipet railway officials were alerted and GRP personnel shifted the six to hospital. Five others are still undergoing treatment.