WARANGAL: Stating that it has become difficult for youth to secure government jobs due to cases filed during Telangana movement, CPI state secretary Chada Venkat Reddy demanded Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao to immediately take steps to withdraw all the cases including the ones filed by Railway police.

Speaking to reporters on Tuesday, Venkat Reddy said that though three years have passed, the state government has not withdrawn cases filed against the agitators. “A lot of cases have been filed even against me. I have to attend courts on a regular basis. Today, I attended a case filed by railway police. Cases like these are creating problems for youth in securing government jobs,” he said.

Venkat Reddy said he had taken up the matter with KCR and Union minister of state for labour and employment Bandaru Dattatreya but nothing has happened so far. “We have been raising the issue time and again but unfortunately both TRS and BJP are not showing any interest in resolving the issue,” he said.

On the issue of shifting of Dharna Chowk, Venkat Reddy said, “We would be holding a round table conference of intellectuals on July 9 to discuss the issue. We would also try for CM’s appointment to discuss the issue and if he does not give us time, we would organise “chalo Delhi” on July 25 and hold dharna at Jantar Mantar,” he said.

Stating that the state government was trying to shield the real persons behind Miyapur land scam, Venkat Reddy said an all party delegation would meet Union Home minister Rajnath Singh in Delhi on Wednesday and submit a memorandum asking him to order CBI probe into the incident. “We believe only through CBI probe master mind behind the land scam can be brought to the book,” he said.

Taking strong objection to the government’s decision to remove houses from the side of SRSP canal passing through Hanumannagar on outskirts of Warangal, he warned that if the government tries to evacuate slum dwellers, his party would launch massive agitation.