SURYAPET/ NIZAMABAD : Telangana witnessed two gruesome murders on Wednesday. While in Suryapet, a husband allegedly murdered his wife in the middle of the road, in Nizamabad a father allegedly battered his two children to death before committing suicide.



In the Suryapet case, one Srinivas allegedly attacked his wife Sadheena with a knife at Sri Ramnagar. The couple had married nine months ago. Sadheena was Srinivas’ second wife. Srinivas had been pressuring her to find a job and finally, Sadheena complained to police about the harassment. The police ‘counselled’ Srinivas and let him off.

On Wednesday, while Sadheena was going to the market, Srinivas allegedly attacked her with a knife and stabbed her hands and neck before fleeing. Police arrested Srinivas and Suryapet town police have registered a case.



In Nizambad, M Ramulu, a 34-year-old resident of Pagilipalli village in Varni mandal, allegedly battered his children, aged nine and five, to death with a pestle before committing suicide when his wife was away on Wednesday evening. Police are yet to ascertain the reasons for the crime.