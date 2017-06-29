HYDERABAD: Several film producers including Daggubati Suresh and C Kalyan called on Cinematography minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav at Secretariat on Wednesday to raise issues relating to the recent orders issued regarding hiking movie theatre ticket prices.



The film producers raised technical mistakes and problems with the recently issued orders and wanted the minister to convene a meeting. Though, a meeting was scheduled on Wednesday at Secretariat, it was postponed.