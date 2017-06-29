HYDERABAD: The state Commercial Taxes department extends a helping hand to the agitating textile industry in the state by offering to train textile traders to use GST-Network software to file returns. The Telangana State Federation of Textiles Association (TSFTA) on the second day of the strike welcomed the commissioner's gesture to make Facilitation Centres (FC) under GST more accessible to the textile traders.



However, the association is still going ahead with their third day of agitation on Thursday after getting assurances from Etela Rajender, state finance minister in taking up the matter with the state's chief minister.



“The wholesale market in the city remained shut on Wednesday. Even at districts, all shop remained closed,” said Prakash. We will be taking out a rally with over 1,000 people from Secunderabad to Patny circle on Thursday.

Under GST, FCs have been set up across TS to help small traders lacking digital knowledge to electronically handle GST procedures and formalities.



“We are expecting over 25,000 textile dealers to register with GST, as the registration process has started again on June 25. We will give the textile traders guidance on how to go about the registration as they have had little time to adjust,” said V Anil Kumar, Commissioner, Commercial Taxes department.